First loss shouldn’t take away from Jaime Munguia’s potential

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaime Munguia said to expect “a full-out Mexican war” against Canelo Alvarez. And while Munguia (43-1) may have suffered the first loss of his career Saturday night, he made good on his promise. . Alvarez (61-2-2), who has been on boxing’s pound-for-pound lists for more than a decade, retained his undisputed super middleweight belt with a unanimous decision. Judge Tim Cheatham scored the fight 117-110, Steve Weisfeld had it 115-112 and David Sutherland 116-111.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.