First-half surge leads Union to 3-2 victory over Atlanta United

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia scored three times over a nine-minute span of the first half and the Union held on for a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. Philadelphia (15-8-9) beat Atlanta United (13-9-10) for the fourth straight time at home. The Union ended a five-match streak of playing to draws, which tied a club record. Gazdag ended a scoreless match in the 39th minute, using an assist from Alejandro Bedoya to notch his 14th goal of the season. Mikael Uhre stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute with an assist from Carranza. Carranza picked up his 13th goal of the campaign, scoring in the third minute of stoppage time off a pass from Gazdag for a 3-0 lead at the half.

