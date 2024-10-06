First-half hat trick for Lewandowski as Barcelona top ahead of international break

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has added to his impressive start to the season by scoring a hat trick in 25 minutes to help Barcelona beat Alaves 3-0 and regain sole possession of first place in the Spanish league. Lewandowski scored in the seventh, 22nd and 32nd minutes to take his league tally to 10 goals in nine matches. He has a total of 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions and has scored eight times in his last five matches. The victory moved Barcelona three points ahead of Real Madrid entering the international break.

