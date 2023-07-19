First female head coach in English men’s soccer praised for holding the fort as new manager hired

NAILSWORTH, England (AP) — Hannah Dingley has been praised for “holding the fort” in her landmark appointment after Forest Green Rovers announced it had hired David Horseman as permanent coach of the fourth-tier English soccer team. Forest Green became the first men’s professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach earlier this month when Dingley was hired on an interim basis. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says “I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process.” Dingley remained in charge for a final game when Forest Green played Everton under-21s on Wednesday.

