First-ever CONCACAF W Gold Cup kicks off next year in US

The first CONCACAF W Gold Cup, a women’s edition of the long-running men’s tournament, will be played in the United States early next year. The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean announced Wednesday that qualification for teams that have not already earned berths will start in September. The host cities for the event will be announced later.

