First College Football Playoff rankings set for reveal with host of unbeaten and 1-loss teams in mix

The College Football Playoff selection committee will release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday night. It is the first glimpse at how the 12-team bracket might look when it is finalized on Dec. 8. Oregon, which is undefeated and a unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP poll, is expected to get top billing. There are questions about how the committee will handle other unbeaten teams like, Miami, BYU and Indiana alongside some of the one-loss bluebloods like Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame.

