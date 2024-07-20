First baseman Yandy Díaz put on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, Curtis Mead recalled

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Yandy Díaz was put on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Triple-A Durham. Díaz had missed Friday’s 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees, the Rays’ first game after the All-Star break. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the move was made because of family personal reasons that did not qualify under the major league bereavement/family medical emergency list. Cash said the move was not disciplinary. Díaz, 32, is hitting .273 with eight homers and 46 RBIs. He was a first time All-Star last year.

