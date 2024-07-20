First baseman Yandy Díaz put on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, Curtis Mead recalled

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, right, watches as Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz hits a fly ball off the catwalk in center field during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 11, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius]

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Yandy Díaz was put on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Triple-A Durham. Díaz had missed Friday’s 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees, the Rays’ first game after the All-Star break. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the move was made because of family personal reasons that did not qualify under the major league bereavement/family medical emergency list. Cash said the move was not disciplinary. Díaz, 32, is hitting .273 with eight homers and 46 RBIs. He was a first time All-Star last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.