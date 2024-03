First baseman C.J. Cron agrees to minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — First baseman C.J. Cron has agreed to a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 34-year-old Cron played for Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, batting .248 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 71 games. He was hampered by back issues for much of last year. Cron was an All-Star in 2022, hitting .257 with 29 homers and a career-best 102 RBIs in 150 games for the Rockies.

