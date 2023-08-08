First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon further review, first base umpire Lew Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and the Phillies. Williams was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed one call in the second inning and two more in the third — including calling Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos out twice when he was safe both times. The Phillies challenged and replays showed that Castellanos beat out an infield hit and was safe on a pickoff attempt.

