First base umpire Lew Williams has 3 calls overturned in Nationals-Phillies game

By The Associated Press
First base umpire Lew Williams walks the field after a video review during the third inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon further review, first base umpire Lew Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and the Phillies. Williams was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed one call in the second inning and two more in the third — including calling Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos out twice when he was safe both times. The Phillies challenged and replays showed that Castellanos beat out an infield hit and was safe on a pickoff attempt.

