Firmino scores late equalizer against Villa to keep alive Liverpool’s Champions League hopes

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino kept alive Liverpool’s Champions League qualification dreams with a goal as a substitute in his final game for the club at Anfield. The Brazilian striker poked in a finish in the 89th minute to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League. A loss coupled with fourth-place Manchester United’s 1-0 victory at Bournemouth would have guaranteed Liverpool could not have finished in the top four. Instead Liverpool is not quite out of it. Jurgen Klopp’s team is three points behind third-place Newcastle and Man United, who each have two games left to play. Liverpool only has one game remaining and that’s at already-relegated Southampton next weekend.

