Firmino eyes strong finish to Liverpool career, Klopp says

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino plans to leave Liverpool after eight seasons but manager Jurgen Klopp says there will be time for goodbyes later. The 31-year-old forward recently told Klopp that he’ll move on after the season and that he’s fully focused on the team’s push for a strong finish. Klopp says the Brazil international is “completely committed” and that “there’s no time for a goodbye” at the moment. Liverpool can bolster its top-four bid when it visits last-place Bournemouth on Saturday. Firmino helped Liverpool win the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League a season later.

