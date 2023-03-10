Firmino eyes strong finish to Liverpool career, Klopp says

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, second right, and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino plans to leave Liverpool after eight seasons but manager Jurgen Klopp says there will be time for goodbyes later. The 31-year-old forward recently told Klopp that he’ll move on after the season and that he’s fully focused on the team’s push for a strong finish. Klopp says the Brazil international is “completely committed” and that “there’s no time for a goodbye” at the moment. Liverpool can bolster its top-four bid when it visits last-place Bournemouth on Saturday. Firmino helped Liverpool win the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League a season later.

