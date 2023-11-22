Firing Matt Canada offers Steelers offense a chance at a fresh start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to forge ahead after the abrupt firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers fired Canada after a dismal loss to the Browns, with coach Mike Tomlin saying the offense wasn’t producing enough for a team in playoff contention. Quarterback Kenny Pickett says he “hated” to see Canada let go, adding it’s on the players to perform better. The Steelers and new interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner travel to Cincinnati in Week 12.

