Fired Spain coach Vilda left off FIFA award list. World Cup winners Hermoso and Bonmatí nominated

GENEVA (AP) — Spain’s Women’s World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda has been left off the short-list of nominees for the annual FIFA awards, a week after he was fired following an international uproar in the wake of the final. Vilda was not among five candidates for the Best Women’s Coach Award for 2023. Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed by now-disgraced and ousted Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales after the final, is one of four Spain players who are among the 16 candidates for the women’s player of the year award. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are among 12 candidates for the best men’s player award. Six Manchester City players are nominated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.