Fired Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge says he had no knowledge of sign-stealing scheme

Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge says in a social media post he had no knowledge of the alleged in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme for which the NCAA is investigating the Wolverines. He added that he was fired for failing to abide by the school’s directive to avoid discussing the inquiry with “anyone associated with the program.” Partridge posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he steered clear of making any public statements since he was fired because he did not want to distract from the team’s goal of an unbeaten regular-season.

