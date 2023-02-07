Fired Marsch not given chance to see Leeds overhaul through

Jesse Marsch must have thought he had more time at Leeds after bringing in a fellow American in his coaching staff and overseeing an outlay of around $45 million in the recently closed January transfer window. It appeared Leeds was doubling down on an under-pressure manager who heard the calls from frustrated fans for his dismissal and was determined to turn things around. Yet Marsch was fired on Monday after a year in charge and departed with Leeds in pretty much the same position as it was when he arrived. The team is battling against relegation heading into the final part of the season.

