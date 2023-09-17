Fire play Montreal to a scoreless draw after Chris Brady’s career-high 7th shutout

MONTREAL (AP) — Chris Brady made four saves, including several stops late, for his career-high seventh shutout of the season and the Chicago Fire played CF Montreal to a scoreless draw on Saturday night. The draw was Jonathan Sirois’ 11th clean sheet, breaking the Montreal record set by Evan Bush in the 2018 season. Chicago (8-11-9) remains 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, two points below the playoff line with six regular-season matches left. The Fire went unbeaten in both regular-season matches against Montreal, previously beating the Canadian club 3-0 on July 12. Montreal (11-14-3) entered having won eight of its last 10 home matches against the Fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.