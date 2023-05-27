Fire department removes wasp-swarmed spotlight before Dortmund’s title-deciding Bundesliga game

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — The fire department had to remove a TV spotlight that was being swarmed by wasps before Borussia Dortmund’s title-deciding game against Mainz in the Bundesliga. It’s perhaps a good omen for the “black and yellows” before a match Saturday that could see Dortmund crowned German champion on the final day of the season. Dortmund was ahead of Bayern Munich by two points and can clinch the league title with a win, while 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich was hoping for a favor from Mainz as it sought to edge Dortmund to the title with a win in Cologne.

