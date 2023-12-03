Fire alarm signals latest loss for Ron Rivera’s Commanders as their season collapses

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 4-9 this season. It didn’t seem to matter that head coach Ron Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and assumed his duties before what became a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Del Rio’s last game with Washington was a 45-10 loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Washington allowed Miami’s Tyreek Hill to score on TD passes of 78 yards and 60 yards from Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. And it’s not as if Washington’s offense was any good, either. Sam Howell was 12 for 23 for 127 yards and threw a pick-6 for the third consecutive game.

