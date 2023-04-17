Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14 after draw with Atalanta

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina has extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A. Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina with a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break. Atalanta remains sixth and four points below the Champions League spots. Fiorentina remains ninth. Fiorentina takes a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday and leads Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals. Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.

