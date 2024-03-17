Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta postponed after general manager Joe Barone rushed to hospital

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina’s Serie A match against Atalanta has been postponed after general manager Joe Barone was rushed to hospital just a few hours before kickoff. Barone was reportedly taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo. Italian media reports that the situation is serious amid fears he had a heart attack and that some of the players were present when Barone fell ill. The match was scheduled to kick off at 1700 GMT but Fiorentina requested it be postponed and the Italian league confirmed it would be played at a later date.

