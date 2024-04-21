Fiorentina wins 2-0 at Salernitana to move back into contention for the Europe spots

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina produced two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at last-place Salernitana in Serie A. The Tuscan club moved up to ninth place and back into contention for a spot in Europe. Christian Kouame scored with a looping header in the 80th and Jonathan Ikone added another in stoppage time. Fiorentina ended a five-match winless streak in Serie A. Tenth-place Torino drew 0-0 with Frosinone and Lecce won 3-0 at Sassuolo. Seventh-place Atalanta was visiting 11th-place Monza later Sunday.

