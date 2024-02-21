Fiorentina winger Kouame tests positive for malaria. He helped Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina has announced that winger Christian Kouame tested positive for malaria. Kouame recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations where he helped Ivory Coast to the title. The club says Kouame showed “signs of fever and general sickness” before testing positive. Kouame has played in 15 matches and scored once for Fiorentina in all competitions this season. He was an unused substitute in the Africa Cup final 10 days ago, when Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1 for the title.

