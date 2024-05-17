Fiorentina share spoils with Napoli in draw

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina and Napoli have drawn 2-2 in a Serie A game marked by two spectacular free kicks. Cristiano Braghi for Fiorentina in the first half and then Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Napoli in the second period both curled impressive free kicks into the top corner of the net to light up the match. The result leaves last year’s Italian champion Napoli languishing in ninth place, with Fiorentina one place above them. Napoli has one game to play and Fiorentina has two.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.