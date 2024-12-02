Fiorentina says Bove is awake and alert after being placed in a medically induced coma

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italian soccer club Fiorentina says midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and “alert” after being placed in a medically induced coma following his collapse during a game on Sunday. The 22-year-old Bove collapsed on the field in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan. He was carried off on a stretcher to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence. The game was abandoned. Fiorentina said on X that Bove “was awakened and extubated this morning” and that he is “awake, alert and oriented.” Bove has scored one goal in 11 Serie A games this season.

