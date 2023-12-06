Fiorentina rallies to beat Parma on penalties and reach Italian Cup quarterfinal

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina rallied from two goals down to beat second-division Parma on penalties and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Fiorentina won 4-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 and last season’s runner-up will next face either champion Inter Milan or Bologna. Parma forward Dennis Man saw his spot kick come off the post and midfielder Drissa Camara blasted his over the bar, allowing Fiorentina forward Lucas Beltrán to convert the decisive effort.

