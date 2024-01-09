Fiorentina needs penalties to beat Bologna and reach Italian Cup semis for 3rd straight year

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Fiorentina has reached the semifinals of the Italian Cup and it again had to do it on penalties. Maxime Lopez converted the decisive spotkick as Fiorentina beat Bologna 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goalless in Florence. Stefan Posch had blasted Bologna’s final kick over the bar. Bologna hit the woodwork three times during the match. Fiorentina also needed penalties beat second-division Parma on penalties in the round of 16. It will face either AC Milan or Atalanta in the two-legged semifinals in April. Milan hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

