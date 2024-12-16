Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove says he’s ‘feeling good’ as he recovers from on-field collapse

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove says he is “feeling good” and that the support he received from fans, teammates and opponents helped him recover after being placed in a medically induced coma. Bove collapsed on the field during a game against Inter Milan on Dec. 1. Bove says “it’s in moments like these that I understand how genuine this sport truly is.” The 22-year-old Bove was released from the hospital on Friday but won’t be able to play in Italy again if he needs a defibrillator for his heart.

