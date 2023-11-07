Fiorentina given suspended ban for racist chants at Juventus players McKennie, Kean, Vlahovic

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina has been hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at Juventus players Weston McKennie, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic. The Tuscan club will be forced to play with one end of its stadium closed plus an additional penalty if there is another incident over the next year. The incidents occurred during Juventus’ 1-0 win at Fiorentina on Sunday. United States international McKennie and Italy’s Kean are both Black. Former Fiorentina standout Dusan Vlahovic is Serbian.

