Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is on life support following cardiac arrest

By The Associated Press
Fiorentina's general manager Joe Barone looks on during an Italian Championship League soccer match between Sassuolo vand Fiorentina at Mapei stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 26, 2022. Fiorentina’s Serie A match against Atalanta on Sunday, March 17, 2024, has been postponed after general manager Barone was rushed to hospital just a few hours before kickoff. Barone was reportedly taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is on life support following a cardiac arrest. Barone fell ill Sunday at the team hotel before Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta and was rushed to a hospital in Milan. The match was subsequently postponed. Fiorentina says Barone is in “critical condition” and his “vital functions are being supported by artificial mechanical support techniques.” Barone turns 58 on Wednesday. He was born in Italy but raised in New York. His wife rushed up from Florence on Sunday and his four children arrived from the United States on Monday morning.

