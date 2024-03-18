Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is on life support following cardiac arrest

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is on life support following a cardiac arrest. Barone fell ill Sunday at the team hotel before Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta and was rushed to a hospital in Milan. The match was subsequently postponed. Fiorentina says Barone is in “critical condition” and his “vital functions are being supported by artificial mechanical support techniques.” Barone turns 58 on Wednesday. He was born in Italy but raised in New York. His wife rushed up from Florence on Sunday and his four children arrived from the United States on Monday morning.

