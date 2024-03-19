Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies following cardiac arrest. He was 57

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has died following a cardiac arrest. He was 57. Barone fell ill on Sunday at the team hotel shortly before Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta and was rushed to a hospital in Milan. The Serie A match was subsequently postponed. Barone died at San Raffaele Hospital. Fiorentina says “It is with deep sorrow and immense sadness that Fiorentina confirms the loss of one of its figureheads.” Barone was born in Italy but raised in New York. His wife Camilla rushed up from Florence on Sunday and his four children arrived from the United States on Monday.

