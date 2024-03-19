Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies following cardiac arrest. He was 57

By The Associated Press
Fiorentina's general manager Joe Barone looks on during an Italian Championship League soccer match between Sassuolo vand Fiorentina at Mapei stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Feb. 26, 2022. Fiorentina’s Serie A match against Atalanta on Sunday, March 17, 2024, has been postponed after general manager Barone was rushed to hospital just a few hours before kickoff. Barone was reportedly taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has died following a cardiac arrest. He was 57. Barone fell ill on Sunday at the team hotel shortly before Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta and was rushed to a hospital in Milan. The Serie A match was subsequently postponed. Barone died at San Raffaele Hospital. Fiorentina says “It is with deep sorrow and immense sadness that Fiorentina confirms the loss of one of its figureheads.” Barone was born in Italy but raised in New York. His wife Camilla rushed up from Florence on Sunday and his four children arrived from the United States on Monday.

