Fiorentina forward Moise Kean aims to top both scoring and music charts as he releases first album

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean is aiming to top both the scoring charts and the music charts. Kean is having the best season of his career in Italy but has still had time to make his first album which will be released on Monday. It is called “Chosen.” Many were sceptical when Fiorentina signed Kean from Juventus in July for a reported 13 million euros ($13.7 million). After all, he didn’t score a single goal last season. But that figure is looking more and more like a bargain as Kean has already scored 13 goals so far for Fiorentina. Fiorentina is level on points with third-placed Inter Milan in Serie A.

