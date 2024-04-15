Fiorentina fights back to draw with Genoa as both suffer from VAR decisions

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina has mounted a second half comeback to draw with Genoa 1-1 at home in a Serie A game marked by VAR decisions against both clubs. Fiorentina had a goal chalked off after a video review in the first half and Genoa saw a penalty award revoked in the 70th minute. In between, Albert Gudmundsson got his third goal in three games for Genoa and Jonathan Ikoné headed in an equalizer for Fiorentina. Fiorentina remains in 10th place; Genoa is in 12th, five points behind.

