Fiorentina fights back to draw with Genoa and Atalanta concedes draw at Verona

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina has mounted a second half comeback to draw with Genoa 1-1 at home in a Serie A game marked by VAR decisions against both teams. Fiorentina had a goal chalked off after a video review in the first half and Genoa had a penalty award revoked in the 70th minute. In between, Albert Gudmundsson got his third goal in three games for Genoa and Jonathan Ikoné headed in an equalizer for Fiorentina. Verona also came from behind to draw at Atalanta 2-2. Gianluca Scamacca scored one and made another for Atalanta but Verona scored twice in the second half to grab a vital point in its fight to avoid relegation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.