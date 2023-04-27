Fiorentina eliminates Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina is in the running for domestic and European trophies this season. The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month. A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0. Defending champion Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday. Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring. The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

