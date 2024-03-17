Fiorentina director Joe Barone in ‘critical but stable’ condition. Match postponed at Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone is in “critical but stable” condition after he was rushed to hospital following a suspected heart attack. That led to the postponement of Fiorentina’s Serie A match at Atalanta. Barone was taken to hospital in Milan by helicopter after falling ill at the team hotel in nearby Bergamo a few hours before kickoff. Fiorentina says Barone is in the cardiac intensive care unit. Italian media reports Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano and several of the players immediately went to the hospital and offered support to Barone’s wife who rushed up from Florence. Barone’s four children are set to arrive on Monday from the United States.

