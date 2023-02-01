Fiorentina beats Torino 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina has reached the Italian Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Torino. The Tuscan team will face either Roma or Cremonese, who were playing later. The other semifinal pits holder Inter Milan against either Juventus or Lazio. Luka Jović and Jonathan Ikoné scored for Fiorentina. Yann Karamoh pulled one back for Torino in stoppage time to set up a nervy final three minutes. Torino had won 1-0 at Fiorentina in Serie A less than two weeks ago.

