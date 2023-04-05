Fiorentina beats Cremonese in 1st leg of Italian Cup semi

CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Cremonese’s surprising Italian Cup run looks set to end as it lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina in the first leg of their semifinal. Arthur Cabral headed Fiorentina into the lead in the first half and Nicolás González converted a penalty after the break following an incident which also saw Cremonese defender Emanuel Aiwu sent off for handball. The return leg is on April 27 and the winner will face either Juventus or Inter Milan. Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to reach the last four of the cup competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.