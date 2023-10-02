Fiorentina beats Cagliari 3-0 to move level with third-place Napoli in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina has moved level on points with third-place Napoli in Serie A with a 3-0 win over bottom club Cagliari. Nicolás González netted his sixth goal of the season to set Fiorentina on the way to victory and see it join the defending champion and Juventus. They’re four points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Inter Milan. It all got even bleaker for Cagliari and manager Claudio Ranieri even at this early stage of the season. The Sardinian team has just two points from its opening seven matches back in the top flight.

