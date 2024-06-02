Fiorentina beats Atalanta 3-2 to prevent the Europa League champion from finishing 3rd in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Europa Conference League runner-up Fiorentina beat Europa League champion Atalanta 3-2 in a postponed Serie A match to conclude the Italian season and prevent the Bergamo squad from finishing third. There was also injury concern for Italy’s European Championship squad when Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini appeared to injure his knee in the final minutes. Scalvini is due to report to the Azzurri on Monday. The game was rescheduled from March when former Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone fell ill. Barone then died two days later. Venezia and Cremonese were playing later Sunday in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final.

