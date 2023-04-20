Fiorentina, AZ advance to semis of Europa Conference League

Fiorentina had to rely on late goals by Riccardo Sottil and substitute Gaetano Castrovilli to reach the semifinals of the Europa Conference League despite a 3-2 home loss to Lech Poznan. The Serie A club advanced 6-4 on aggregate after a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg in Poland. In another early game, AZ Alkmaar prevailed in a penalty shootout 4-1 over Anderlecht to reach the last four after a 2-0 home victory. Their quarterfinal matchup was 2-2 on aggregate after regulation and extra time. All four quarterfinal matches in the Europa League had late starts. Six-time winner Sevilla is hosting Manchester United after the two drew 2-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford a week ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.