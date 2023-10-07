Finn’s 3 total TDs help Toledo beat UMass 41-24 for 5th straight victory

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for 172 yards, Peny Boone added 129 yards rushing and two scores, and Toledo beat UMass 41-24 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory. Toledo trailed 21-17 at halftime before Finn and Boone each had a touchdown run of 45-yards plus for a 31-21 lead. Finn faked a handoff and went outside to race past the defense for a 56-yard score. Boone broke free up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. Finn was 15 of 23 for 139 yards with an interception. Jerjuan Newton made four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Toledo (5-1), which was coming off a sweep of four consecutive home games.

