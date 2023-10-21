Finn leads Toledo over Miami (OH) 21-17 in MAC showdown

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — DeQuan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Toledo to a 21-17 victory over Miami of Ohio in a battle between Mid-American Conference division leaders. Finn scored on a 3-yard run to give West Division-leading Toledo (6-1, 4-0) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Graham Nicholson kicked a 20-yard field goal for the East-leading RedHawks (6-2, 3-1) early in the second quarter, but Finn scored on a 1-yard run and added a 20-yard touchdown toss to Anthony Torres for a 21-3 lead at the half. Kenny Tracy and Rashad Amos had 2-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter to pull Miami within four points.

