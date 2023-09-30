Finn helps Toledo hold off Northern Illinois 35-33

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Toledo hold off Northern Illinois 35-33. Toledo (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) took a 7-0 lead on Finn’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1) pulled even after Antario Brown’s 80-yard run set up a 1-yard sneak by Rocky Lombardi. Finn directed an eight-play, 70-yard drive early in the second quarter — capped by his 13-yard scoring run — and the Rockets took a 14-7 lead into halftime. Jacquez Stuart’s 7-yard touchdown run pushed the Rockets’ lead to 21-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.