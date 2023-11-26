Finley throws 3 TD passes; Texas St. scores first 24 points and then holds off South Alabama, 52-44

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw three touchdown passes, Texas State scored the first 24 points of the game and then held off South Alabama for a 52-44 victory. Texas State scored 24 points in the first quarter and led 31-17 at halftime. Desmond Trotter threw four touchdown passes in the second half for South Alabama (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference), the last one a 5-yarder to Jacob Hopper that capped the scoring with 1:02 left in the game. Ismail Mahdi added 97 yards rushing and a score for Texas State (7-5, 4-4).

