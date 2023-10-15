Finley and Hobert connect on pair of 4th-quarter TDs to lift Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe 21-20

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joey Hobert late in the game to rally Texas State to a 21-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Ja’Terious Evans picked off a Finley pass and returned the ball 28 yards into the end zone that stretched UL Monroe’s lead to 20-9 with 8:57 remaining. Finley’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Hobert pulled Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) to 20-15, and the duo connected for a 22-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with 41 seconds left. Jiya Wright threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Woullard for UL Monroe (2-4, 0-3).

