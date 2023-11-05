Finley accounts for 5TDs to help Texas State roll Georgia Southern 45-24

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw for 301 yards, three touchdowns and had a pair of rushing touchdowns as Texas State took control scoring on six consecutive drives and beat Georgia Southern 45-24. The Bobcats started their scoring eruption at at the beginning of the second quarter when they scored five touchdowns and a field goal on the way to building a 45-10 lead with 2:34 left in the third. Jalen White had 159 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored twice for Georgia Southern.

