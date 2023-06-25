Finlay, Zardes spark Austin to 3-0 victory over Dynamo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay and Gyasi Zardes scored first-half goals and Austin FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Finlay gave goalkeeper Brad Stuver the only goal he would need when he scored unassisted in the 22nd minute. It was his third goal of the season. Zardes added an insurance goal in the 32nd minute, using assists from Sebastián Driussi and Diego Fagundez to find the net for a fifth time. Defender Julio Cascante scored five minutes into the second half to complete the scoring. Daniel Pereira and Jon Gallagher had assists on Cascante’s second goal this season. Stuver finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Austin (7-8-4). Steve Clark saved one shot for Houston (8-8-3)

