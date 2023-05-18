Finlay sparks Austin to 2-1 victory over Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Ethan Finlay had a goal and an assist and Austin FC handed the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders their second straight loss at home with a 2-1 victory. Finlay took passes from Adam Lundkvist and Emiliano Rigoni and scored in the 36th minute. Finlay’s first goal of the season gave Austin (3-5-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Gyasi Zardes stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 57th minute off assists from Finlay and Jon Gallagher. Fredy Montero pulled the Sounders (7-4-3) within a goal when he scored in the 79th minute. Héber and Jordan Morris picked up assists on Montero’s first netter of the season.

