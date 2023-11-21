Finland stuns defending champion Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Finland has upset defending champion Canada to reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the first time. Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara defeated Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match to give the 14th-ranked Finns the victory over No. 1 Canada in the first of the quarterfinals in southern Spain. Virtanen had kept Finland alive by defeating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5 in the second singles match after Milos Raonic had given Canada the first point with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta.

