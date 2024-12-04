Finland picks recent Cup champs, Sweden mixes youth and experience with 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Jesper Boqvist, second right, celebrates his goal with Eetu Luostarinen (27), Evan Rodrigues (17), Nate Schmidt (88) and Anton Lundell (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

Sweden and Finland rounded out their rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off by choosing a handful of recent Stanley Cup champions in an effort to win the first international tournament with the NHL’s best players since 2016. Sweden selected Vegas’ William Karlsson among its final final 17 players, while Finland picked Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola and Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen. The United States and Canada are set to unveil their choices later Wednesday. The tournament is taking place from Feb. 12-20 with the first half in Montreal and second half in Boston.

